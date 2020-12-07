Norfolk woman arrested for murder in Monday morning stabbing

NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested for murder after a stabbing early Monday morning.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue responded to a stabbing inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Impala Drive.

Norfolk Police found the victim, 41-year-old Roger Saul of Norfolk, and determined he had succumb to the stabbing injury and died at the scene.

A witness described that Saul and 24-year-old Latessa Thomas of Niobrara, were both at the residence and began arguing.

This resulted in Thomas grabbing a knife from the kitchen and threatening Saul with it and stabbed him in the neck.

Thomas then left the residence. A few hours later, Norfolk officers located Thomas in the 1400 block of Country Club Road and placed her under arrest for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Family of the victim has been notified.

There are no other suspects or threats to the community.

Thomas was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.