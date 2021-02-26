Norfolk teenage girls face assault charges after attacking another female teen

Two Norfolk girls are facing first-degree assault charges following the beating of a 14-year-old girl earlier this month.
The victim suffered a concussion, sustained damage to her orbital socket and is still experiencing headaches three weeks after the incident occurred, according to family members.
The assault, which was recorded by an 18-year-old Norfolk girl and posted on Snapchat, occurred at the home of one of the alleged perpetrators.
A GoFundMe account has been started by the victim’s mother in hopes of raising money to help cover medical expenses stemming from the attack.
According to a report obtained from the Norfolk Police Division, an assault was reported on Feb. 4 that involved several juvenile females. It was reported that the victim and two 14-year-old female suspects had planned to meet at a residence to return each other's property.
During the encounter, the suspects refused to allow the victim to leave the residence and began to assault her. After reporting the incident to police, the victim went to the hospital for the injuries she sustained from the assault.
Following the report, the two 14-year-old female suspects were interviewed. Upon review of medical reports, the two girls were arrested on first-degree assault charges.
Reports also were sent to the Madison County Attorney’s Office for potential charges against others with knowledge of the incident, police said. Two male juveniles were in the same room during the attack.
The victim’s grandfather and legal guardian, who isn’t being named to protect the identity of the victim, said that on the day the assault occurred, his granddaughter had asked him for a ride to a girl’s Norfolk home so they could exchange clothing. His granddaughter had been friends with the perpetrators a couple of months before the incident, he said, but there had been a “falling out” since then.
He said that after arriving at the house, the girls began to paint their nails and do each other’s hair. But less than an hour after being at the house, he said the girls started putting their hair up (as if to ready themselves for physical activity) and began to repeatedly strike and kick his granddaughter.
In a one-minute video of the beating, the victim also was grabbed and slammed against the floor several times. It is not believed that any adults were at the home during the assault.
“After this all happened, she called me to tell me what happened, and I told her to stay on the phone and I’d pull up to the house,” he said. “When she walked out of the house, I could tell she was bleeding from her nose. Her hands were full of blood and she said they jumped her.”
He took his granddaughter to the police station to report the incident and then to the hospital to have her injuries treated, he said. An MRI revealed that there wasn’t a brain bleed.
The victim, a high school freshman, missed 2½ days of school after the incident and is trying to return to her normal routine.
“She’s withdrawn a little bit and is still trying to process everything. She’s seemed a little distant; she’s hasn’t been where she used to be,” her grandfather said.
The victim has been provided counseling services and is starting to hang out with friends again, he said.
As of Tuesday, one of the 14-year-old suspects had posted bond and was released from jail, while the other perpetrator was still housed at a juvenile corrections facility.
The suspects could face a sentence of probation, community service, restitution or possibly jail time.
The incident remains under investigation.