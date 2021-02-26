Norfolk teenage girls face assault charges after attacking another female teen

Reports also were sent to the Madison County Attorney’s Office for potential charges against others with knowledge of the incident, police said. Two male juveniles were in the same room during the attack.

The victim’s grandfather and legal guardian, who isn’t being named to protect the identity of the victim, said that on the day the assault occurred, his granddaughter had asked him for a ride to a girl’s Norfolk home so they could exchange clothing. His granddaughter had been friends with the perpetrators a couple of months before the incident, he said, but there had been a “falling out” since then.

He said that after arriving at the house, the girls began to paint their nails and do each other’s hair. But less than an hour after being at the house, he said the girls started putting their hair up (as if to ready themselves for physical activity) and began to repeatedly strike and kick his granddaughter.

In a one-minute video of the beating, the victim also was grabbed and slammed against the floor several times. It is not believed that any adults were at the home during the assault.