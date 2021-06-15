Norfolk man arrested, accused of lighting woman’s house on fire

NORFOLK - An allegedly intoxicated man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of arson after lighting a woman’s house on fire with cigarettes.

At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Bluff Avenue, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. The reporter told officers that she woke up to yelling and banging at her patio door about 5:45 a.m. She looked out the window and saw two male subjects on her patio, according to the release.

The woman threatened to call the police and believed that the subjects had left the area. The men returned about an hour later and were in her yard yelling. The woman again threatened to call the police on the two men before they walked away a second time, Bauer said.

A short time later, the woman went to leave the residence, saw that the side of her house was on fire and used a garden hose to extinguish the fire.

Shortly before she called the police at 7:30 a.m., the woman noticed a person was inside her vehicle. Officers had contact with the individual in the vehicle, who was identified as Tyler Robertson, 27, of Norfolk.

It was apparent that Robertson was under the influence of alcohol, according to officers, and he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing.