Norfolk family’s video to be shown on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

“I’m trying to read it over and over, but then she gets competitive at one point and yells at me, ‘C’mon!’ We couldn't stop laughing after that and kept watching it over and over because it kept getting better,” Clausen said.

Clausen ended up sharing the video on social media, where it gained a lot of attention from friends and family. Eventually one of Brooklyn’s teachers suggested she and her husband, Chad, submit it to “AFV.”

“Chad and I laughed about it because it's one of our family's favorite shows,” Clausen said. “We talked about it for a couple of weeks before we decided to try it and see what happens.”

After it was accepted, every member of the Clausen family had to sign several legal documents for it to run and to ensure it wasn’t staged. Clausen’s two sons, Brayden and Colten, can be heard in the video, along with her husband.

Brooklyn, a second grader at Norfolk Catholic, said she’s excited to see her video on the show Sunday.

“AFV” is in its 31st season and has been running since 1989. The show was delayed because of COVID-19, but new episodes began in mid-October.

“It's kind of surreal because you think of ABC and it's a national network,” Clausen said. “When I got the phone call, I was taken aback and we are all excited for her. She loves to be silly and cracks us up all the time.”