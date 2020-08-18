LEAWOOD, Kan. — There was no word as of Monday which Pizza Hut restaurants will remain open and which will close, but about 300 underperforming restaurants may be closing as one of Pizza Hut’s largest franchisees enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
NPC International Inc. announced Monday that it had reached an agreement with Pizza Hut’s parent, Yum! Brands Inc., on a plan to strengthen the company’s portfolio, and that it will launch a sale process for its Pizza Hut restaurants.
CNN reported on Monday that NPC was contending with a perfect storm of coronavirus-related shutdowns, debt of nearly $1 billion and rising labor and food costs.
The chain has been shifting away from restaurants with dining rooms. Instead, it is encouraging customers to order pickup food.
There are 6,700 Pizza Huts in the United States, including three in Kearney at 1412 Second Ave., 2411 Ave. G and in Target at 4800 Third Ave.
The agreement with Pizza Hut follows an extensive analysis by the parties of the entire Pizza Hut portfolio to position NPC’s Pizza Hut business for long-term success. The press release said the sale of Pizza Hut has the support of a group of NPC’s first lien lenders and allows NPC to close up to 300 of its restaurants, most of which are dine-in.