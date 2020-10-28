New state patrol K-9 named in honor of the late trooper, Dale Fahnholz

GRAND ISLAND — A new police K9 has officially joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The newest NSP Police Service Dog (PSD), Fahn, was named to honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz of Kearney, who died suddenly on March 1.

“Our PSD Unit is made up of incredibly talented canines and the troopers who handle them,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of NSP Special Operations. “Fahn joins a diligent team that serves the entire state of Nebraska.”

Fahn and his handler, Sgt. Workman, have been through months of training to earn certification. Fahn is a dual-purpose PSD, certified for narcotics detection and patrolling functions.

Fahn will be stationed in Grand Island and patrol the same troop area in which Trooper Fahnholz spent the majority of his career.

The NSP PSD Unit currently consists of nine canine-handler teams stationed throughout the state. The dogs are purchased through generous public donations made to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.