 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighbors surround would-be robber until Lincoln police arrive

Neighbors surround would-be robber until Lincoln police arrive

{{featured_button_text}}

At least three residents who live near the Super C, 745 S. 21st St., surrounded a would-be robber until police arrived Thursday after he donned a mask, punched the employee in the face several times and demanded money.

Qapreece L. Wells

Qapreece L. Wells

Neighbors flagged down officers, who arrested Qapreece L. Wells, 19, on suspicion of attempted robbery, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

The employee told officers Wells emerged from the candy aisle of the store shortly after 8:30 p.m. while she was closing the door to the store, pulled a black mask over his face, pulled her hair, punched her repeatedly and demanded money.

She got away and ran outside, and her attacker was surrounded by the residents who’d seen what was happening, Bonkiewicz said. They surrounded him, he said, but didn’t tackle him.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News