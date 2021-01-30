Nebraska to get more COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks as most restrictions end

Douglas County has already scheduled vaccination clinics next week for people 80 and older. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it will initially focus on people 85 and older. It did not commit to a start date, but said it might be able to start those vaccinations by the end of next week.

On Thursday, the state debuted its vaccine registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov, and as of Friday afternoon, more than 68,000 people had signed up.

Lori Snyder, chief information officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the website was processing about 2,000 registrations every 10 minutes and "didn't have any hiccups" that she was aware of.

Snyder said the Department of Health and Human Services also fielded about 700 calls on its vaccine hotline Thursday.

People are encouraged to get help from friends or family to sign up online if they don't have internet access. An alternative is to call the hotline at 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275. Snyder said people also can call their local health department, but that should be a last resort.

A Spanish version of the website will not be available for at least a couple of weeks, but Snyder said there is at least one Spanish-speaking employee available on the hotline at all times.