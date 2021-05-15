 Skip to main content
Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April
Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska state government collected slightly less tax revenue than expected in April, according to state officials.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported April net tax collections of $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million.

The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax collections, which were nearly 36% below projections. The lower total more than offset higher-than-expected collections from corporate income taxes, miscellaneous taxes and sales-and-use taxes.

State government has received about $4.66 billion in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. That’s 13.6% above the forecasted amount of $4.1 billion.

