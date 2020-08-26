 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Task Force 1 heading to Texas in advance of Hurricane Laura

Nebraska Task Force 1 heading to Texas in advance of Hurricane Laura

Only $5 for 5 months
Nebraska Task Force 1

Nebraska Task Force 1, the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, has been deployed to College Station, Texas, in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

The task force left Lincoln at 5 p.m. Tuesday and was set to arrive in College Station late Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

The water rescue team includes 25 firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Omaha Fire Department and the Papillion Fire Department.

Nebraska emergency helpers: 'All-hands-on-deck, pitching in'

LFR Battalion Chief of Special Operations Brad Thavenet has been deployed to the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The hurricane is expected to strike somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana coast sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News