‘Nebraska Stories’ back for new season

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” returned with a new season on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations. The first episode featured Nebraska State Geologist Matt Joeckel, who studied and published research on a rare dinosaur fossil find on a farm near Fairbury in Jefferson County.

Other new story highlights in January include:

“Return of the Swan” – Follow the conservation success story of Trumpeter swans in the Sandhills, featuring photographer Mike Forsberg. (Jan. 28)

“Linh Quang Buddhist Center” – Visit a Buddhist temple in Lincoln built by Vietnamese refugees. (Jan. 28)

“In the Key of Glass” – Learn more about the friendship and musical collaborations between renowned composer Philip Glass and University of Nebraska-Lincoln pianist Paul Barnes. (Jan. 28)

“Greenhouse in the Snow” – Visit a greenhouse in Alliance that uses geothermal heat to produce oranges during Nebraska winters. (Jan. 28)

“Nebraska Stories,” funded in part by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, airs 8 p.m. Thursdays. The 13-episode 12th season repeats at 11 a.m. Sundays and at 9 p.m. Mondays in January.

The series is on Facebook, the NET Nebraska App and netNebraska.org/nebraskastories.