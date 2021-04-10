Nebraska sets stage for new prison, stops short of approval

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers set the stage Friday for a new, $230 million prison even as other states close theirs, but they stopped short of fully endorsing the idea.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval to $14.9 million in state funding that would allow the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to start designing and planning for a prison to house 1,512 inmates and relieve chronic overcrowding. The measure includes $18 million to add bed space for inmates who are elderly, have mental health issues and those with special needs.

The Legislature's budget-writing Appropriations Committee agreed to set aside $115 million — half of the new prison's cost — but members held off on approving the money until they know more about their options.

“There is much more due diligence that needs to be done before we ever — if we ever — allow a shovel to touch dirt,” said Sen. Anna Wishart, of Lincoln, who serves on the committee.

Lawmakers advanced the budget measure, 37-3, through the first of three required votes before it would go to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Wishart said lawmaker also need to examine salaries for prison staff, “and we need to look at overall morale and the climate in corrections" to deal with high rates of employee turnover.