Nebraska relaxes restrictions after hospitalizations dip

State officials said 779 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday evening, a number that has remained relatively unchanged over the last several days. The state reached a single-day high of 987 hospitalizations last month, raising the prospect of tougher social-distancing restrictions.

Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, said officials can see “a light at the end of the tunnel” with the pandemic but warned that the state is still in a precarious position.

“We’ve held down the fort now for almost nine months, and now we can see the cavalry coming“ with expected vaccine shipments, he said. “Now is not the time to quit fighting.”

Mel McNea, the CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, said his hospital will continue to monitor bed space closely even if the state restrictions are relaxed. McNea said the hospital is still treating more urgent ailments, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Nebraska confirmed 1,850 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a number that has been trending downward since the latest peak in the middle of November. The state reported 145,774 known cases and 1,329 deaths since the pandemic began.