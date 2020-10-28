Nebraska native Sam Stacy lands on Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'

Lincoln Southeast graduate Sam Stacy landed a spot on Team Blake on Tuesday following his blind audition on “The Voice.”

Stacy, 27, played acoustic guitar and sang James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” to the four-coach panel sitting with their backs on him. Blake Shelton was the first of the coaches to turn his chair around, followed by Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and, after a short pause, John Legend.

Each of the coaches praised Stacy’s singing and the warmth of his voice. But Shelton went in a slightly different direction in making his pitch to be Stacy’s coach.

“I’m good friends with James Taylor,” Shelton said. “I just wanted to be sure I could believe you. My job as a country singer is to make people believe me. I sing songs about going to prison. Believe it or not, I’ve never been in prison.”

Legend bowed out, giving Stacy three coaches from which to choose.

“Blake, you’re a wild card,” he said. “I don’t know what your coaching style is like. I kind of want to figure it out. Let’s do it.”