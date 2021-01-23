Nebraska Game and Parks says visitors can book reservations 180 days in advance

LINCOLN — Starting Feb. 1, camping reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance of arrival for stays at Nebraska state park and recreation areas, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Guests may book stays for a maximum of 14 days, and make multiple reservations for eligible sites and dates.

The booking window for cabin and lodge room reservations remains at a year to date.

In addition to reserved campsites, first-come, first-served campsites are available throughout the year at all park locations.

The 180-day booking window was determined based on current public health conditions. It also takes into account statewide and nationwide reservation trends and public input.

Reservations will be accepted online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 402-471-1414 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

Park entry permits are required and may be purchased online.

Nebraska state park areas are celebrating their 100th year in 2021, so there may be special events and activities throughout the year.