Nebraska Farmers Union opposes longer mail delivery times

LINCOLN — Nebraska Farmers Union sent written remarks to the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday opposing USPS’s proposal to permanently slow down First-Class Mail delivery. The letter also supported National Farmers Union’s well documented in depth comments that also opposed the permanent slow down.

NeFU ‘s written remarks pointed out that most of Nebraska is a large sparsely populated state with very erratic high-speed internet broadband connectivity that heavily relies on prompt and reliable mail delivery service to keep farm, ranch and rural communities for business and prescriptions.

NeFU President John Hansen stated in the comments, “We reject the notion that we ought to settle for second-rate slow mail service. When we get slow and erratic mail service, we don’t just passively accept it. Instead, we look for prompt and sustainable solutions. The proposed USPS proposal is a blueprint for an unacceptable future for Nebraska, and we vigorously oppose it.”

Hansen explained the reasons NeFU felt so strongly about the need to offer official comments about the USPS proposal, “Rural Nebraska has already seen a substantial deterioration of mail service.