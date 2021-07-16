 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska ended fiscal year with more revenue than expected
0 Comments

Nebraska ended fiscal year with more revenue than expected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska ended its fiscal year in much better financial shape than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to new numbers released Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net general fund tax collections of $5.959 billion during the fiscal year that began in June 2020 and ended last month.

That’s 19.2% higher than the certified state forecast of $5.001 billion.

State officials reported higher-than-expected collections of sales-and-use taxes, individual and corporate income taxes, and miscellaneous taxes.

Tax collections beat projections for the month of June as well, with net receipts of $581 million, which was 22% higher than the official forecast of $476 million.

The forecast was set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which estimates how much tax revenue the state will collect. The estimates are used by state lawmakers to determine how much money is available for legislation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News