Nebraska border town ponders recreational marijuana

Lantis is old enough to remember the days when North Sioux City was an impoverished, hardworking, provincial outpost, a place where anything went. He recalled the long-ago days when his father would give free fireworks to policemen to entice them not to hassle his customers.

"If you was old enough to put a quarter on the counter of the bar, as long as you could reach the top, they'd give you a beer," he said.

Despite the fact that he smiles and laughs when he recalls the seedier elements of North Sioux City's history, Lantis is worried that legal marijuana will lead to minors using it and driving while under the influence.

"It's just like beer. You're supposed to be 21. What do kids do? They all get the beer," said Lantis, who also predicted that police in Sioux City and elsewhere will "crack down on" marijuana violations, much as they sometimes tried to do when fireworks were illegal in Iowa.

Lantis also said prohibition often makes the illicit item all the more desirable.

"When you tell somebody you can't do something, you're going to do it. It's just like I told people — a watermelon tastes so much better when you jump over that fence and grab it out of that field," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.