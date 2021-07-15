Nebraska ag land values up 6% for second-consecutive year

LINCOLN — The market value of agricultural land in Nebraska increased 6% over the prior year to an average of $2,895 per acre, according to the final report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 2021 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey.

Rates of increase were highest in the north, northeast, central and southeast districts of the state, with average increases of 6% to 8% compared to the prior year. Western regions reported smaller increases, between 3% and 5%.

The survey revealed that current crop prices, interest rates and purchases for farm expansion contributed to higher land values, as did non-farm investor land purchases and federal farm program payments, according to respondents.

Participants noted that the outlook for future increases in land value remains better than prior years of declining market values. Of the 16 forces measured in the survey, only farm input costs, future property tax policies and property tax levels negatively affected the market value of land.

The estimated statewide value of center pivot-irrigated cropland rose by about 8% across the state. Dryland cropland values rose by about 6%. Grazing land and hayland market values are about 3% to 5% higher than the prior year.