Movies return to Cozad in city's renovated Opera House

COZAD — For the first time in more than a decade, residents of Cozad once again have access to a movie theater in their community.

The Fox Theater, located in the historic Allen’s Opera House, held its grand opening Feb. 19. The Cozad Development Corp., led by executive director Jennifer McKeone, has been working to bring a theater back to town for three years.

Cozad had been previously served by the Rialto Theatre, which opened in 1921. It was a staple in the community for decades, but by 2008 the building had fallen into disrepair and closed. The city acquired the property in April 2015, and chose to demolish the building.

The economic development group found in a community needs survey that demand for a movie theater was high. Officials considered a new building, but then decided to purchase the Opera House.

After a structural survey, those involved in the project sought funding through grants and private donations.

Now, 13 years after the closing of the Rialto, the Fox Theater has opened.

The theater features three different screens. The first movies to be shown were the "The Croods: A New Age," "News of the World" and "Wonder Woman 1984."

