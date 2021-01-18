Man who was reported missing died in crash in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF — The search for a missing young man in the Nebraska Panhandle ended after his body was found at a crash site.

The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies throughout Scotts Bluff County had spent Wednesday evening and Thursday searching for Justin Santos. The man had been reported missing after he had not arrived at Camp Rock, a Christian camp not far from Chimney Rock.

Santos had been traveling from La Grange, Wyoming, to the camp near Redington on Nebraska 88.

Cody Thomas, of the Nebraska State Patrol, confirmed the man had been found dead at a crash site west of Redington.