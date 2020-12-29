 Skip to main content
Man, his sister and his girlfriend charged in deadly Omaha shooting

OMAHA — A man, his sister and his girlfriend are all facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Omaha.

Jessie Sullivan, 34, his 30-year-old sister, Donna Sullivan, and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Ciera Johnson, appeared in court Monday. Jessie Sullivan is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Charles Fisher. His sister and girlfriend are charged with being an accessory to murder.

Authorities say the trio followed Fisher in a vehicle chase on Dec. 20, then shot him as he was driving. Prosecutors say the motive was a disagreement with Fisher, the brother of Donna Sullivan's husband.

Fisher died at the scene.

