Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Wayne County

A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Wayne County when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled into a ditch.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Thursday night about 1½ miles east of Carroll on 859th Road, according to a press release.

A vehicle driven by Jacob Hurt, 19, lost control, entered a ditch and rolled. Hurt was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department and Winside Fire & Rescue.

The accident remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.