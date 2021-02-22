Lovable mini cattle raised in Custer County a legacy to a husband, dad and son

Some cute little cattle are making their way into hearts and homes across the country.

Rolling 7 Mini Cattle, run by the Zutavern family of Custer County, breeds and raises miniature cattle, and sells them to individuals across the nation.

It began in 2015 as the dream of Print and Kate Zutavern. Print, the sixth generation on the family Angus ranch near Broken Bow, was looking for something different to supplement ranching income.

That’s when his wife, who was scrolling through social media posts one day, came across a picture of a mini calf. She commented on how cute it was, and Print began researching them. Within a week, he and Kate were headed to California to purchase five head.

At that point, they didn’t realize that the chondro gene in cattle is responsible for their dwarf size, and that if both the bull and cow carried the chondro gene, there was a 25% chance their calf would get both genes, a fatal combination.

