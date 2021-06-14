Lincoln woman recognizes stroke symptoms on Zoom

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ann Tillery could see by her own image on the Zoom screen that something was wrong when the left side of her face began to droop. Her speech slurred and her left arm felt heavy.

All of the signs of a stroke were there, and the technology of the video conferencing platform helped the Lincoln woman realize it fast enough to get lifesaving help.

Tillery was on camera on a Zoom call with state lawmakers on May 18 advocating for the Alzheimer's Association when, “in just a split second, my world changed,” she told the Lincoln Journal Star.

Problem was, no one else on the call realized what was happening. Tillery was alone in a conference room at the University of Nebraska Foundation. She grabbed her phone and tried to stand but fell to the floor.

Finally, she was able to call 911.

“I knew I had a very limited time to act if I was going to have the best chance of recovery,” Tillery said. “Luckily I did have my cellphone.”

She made it to the hospital within about 25 minutes. Quinn Willet, a hospitalist with Bryan Health, said the faster a stroke victim reaches the hospital, the better their recovery outcome is likely to be.