Lincoln restaurant, UnbeWingable, showcases wing flavors from Fruity Pebbles to strawberry shortcake

LINCOLN — There’s a somewhat-new contender for the best wings in Lincoln. And if you haven’t tried UnbeWingable and its many exotic sauces, I suggest you do. You won’t be disappointed, and you may discover a new favorite.
Sure, you’ll find a traditional Buffalo wing at UnbeWingable, called hot mild. But you'll also find such flavors as Fruity Pebbles (yep, it features a breakfast cereal), spicy peanut butter, cranberry, coconut, pomegranate, funnel cake and strawberry shortcake.
I’m not kidding.
“We tried Oreos, but I didn’t care for it,” said Marilyn Daniels-Robinson, who co-owns the family restaurant with her husband Gerardo Robinson.
UnbeWingable opened in August 2018 but moved to its new home in May at 621 N. 48th St., where GrannyWeavs Soul Food & Catering used to be.
The plan, according to Daniels-Robinson, was to operate UnbeWingable from both locations — at North 48th Street and its original location at 500 N. 33rd Circle — but then COVID-19 struck. They couldn’t afford to do both, so they had to make a choice.
The first site had a larger dining room, but the second one had a bigger kitchen and was more centrally located, Daniels-Robinson said.
“We decided staying at 48th would be the best for us,” she said.
Daniels-Robinson is originally from New York and moved to Lincoln after 9/11. She met her husband in 2007 and they became what she called their version of "The Brady Bunch." She has four children, including a stepson from a previous marriage, and Robinson has three kids.
The restaurant originated from their Sunday family dinners that often included friends, with everyone bringing a meal. The dinners sometimes featured “wing tastings,” with attendees coming up with ideas for sauces that are now on UnbeWingable’s menu. The name, by the way, came from Daniels-Robinson’s daughter, Deavonna.
At the end of August, UnbeWingable, thanks to the larger kitchen, expanded its menu to include smothered beef ribs ($20), smoked jerk chicken ($13), oxtails ($17) and spaghetti ($9). Each entree comes with two sides and cornbread.
Food
We loved the wings, which are larger than those purchased at local grocery stores. My wife and I ordered 20 ($17.45), which allowed us to choose up to four flavors. We went with hot mild, lemon pepper, honey mustard and coconut. Our favorite was the lemon pepper, the least sweet of the bunch.
Admittedly, we had some trepidation about coconut on a chicken wing. I’ve had it breaded on shrimp before but never slathered on chicken. We definitely would order it again. The sauce featured a combination of fresh coconut and, possibly, coconut milk. It was quite tasty. And, yes, it was extremely sweet.
The hot mild also was sweeter than we expected. The sweetness came up front, followed by a zing. The honey mustard was heavy on the honey, which we enjoyed as well.
Not knowing how big they would be, we ordered 20. Fifteen ($13.95 and three flavors) would have been more than enough for the two of us.
Curious about the sides, we also purchased a regular order of onion rings ($3.25). They were homemade, sweet with a thick breading. The menu includes several sides and specialty fries, including funnel cake fries ($4).
Probably much to Ander Christensen’s dismay, the menu also includes boneless wings (six, 12 and 24 count). Grade: A-
Service
UnbeWingable takes call-in and walk-up orders, which usually are prepared in 20 minutes or less. The wings are wrapped in aluminum foil and placed in Styrofoam containers. Ours were still piping hot after the five-minute drive home.
UnbeWingable doesn’t have a website, but menus are posted on its Facebook page. Just make sure you look at a current one because old ones with different prices (and sauces) are on the page, too. We ordered honey mustard wings from an old menu, which the restaurant accommodated. Citywide delivery is available, but times can vary depending on how busy the restaurant is. Grade: B
Atmosphere
UnbeWingable has a small dining room that isn’t being used because of COVID-19. It seats about 20.
Though it specializes in chicken wings, UnbeWingable offers several homemade sides that non-meat eaters can enjoy. They include fried okra ($3), macaroni and cheese bites ($3.75), funnel cake or Parmesan fries ($4), onion rings ($3.25 or $4), fried pickles ($3) and more. As for gluten-free, check with the kitchen about its sauce options. From the menu, it appears most should be OK. Grade: C+
