Lincoln restaurant, UnbeWingable, showcases wing flavors from Fruity Pebbles to strawberry shortcake

“We decided staying at 48th would be the best for us,” she said.

Daniels-Robinson is originally from New York and moved to Lincoln after 9/11. She met her husband in 2007 and they became what she called their version of "The Brady Bunch." She has four children, including a stepson from a previous marriage, and Robinson has three kids.

The restaurant originated from their Sunday family dinners that often included friends, with everyone bringing a meal. The dinners sometimes featured “wing tastings,” with attendees coming up with ideas for sauces that are now on UnbeWingable’s menu. The name, by the way, came from Daniels-Robinson’s daughter, Deavonna.

At the end of August, UnbeWingable, thanks to the larger kitchen, expanded its menu to include smothered beef ribs ($20), smoked jerk chicken ($13), oxtails ($17) and spaghetti ($9). Each entree comes with two sides and cornbread.

Food

We loved the wings, which are larger than those purchased at local grocery stores. My wife and I ordered 20 ($17.45), which allowed us to choose up to four flavors. We went with hot mild, lemon pepper, honey mustard and coconut. Our favorite was the lemon pepper, the least sweet of the bunch.