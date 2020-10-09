Lincoln photographer creates Art Bus LNK, a mobile creativity studio for youth

“So she made these beautiful big tables,” Srivastav said. “She literally made them.”

Idigima did not know how to build furniture. The same way she did not know how to drive a bus.

But she found a DIY plan on Pinterest and headed to Lowe’s.

I’ve seen the pictures, and I can verify: The tables are beautiful.

“I think she just has this elevated level of creativity,” Srivastav said. “What fuels her probably with this art bus is how much she cares about kids.”

And she does care about kids, Rogers-Arellano said.

She remembers when her former co-worker raised money to take dozens of Lincoln High kids to go see “Black Panther” when it arrived in theaters.

She remembers when Idigima started after-school art classes for her special-education students.

She remembers a student who was having a hard time at the holidays, and Idigima went out of her way to help him have a nice Christmas.

“She’s young, but she’s so mature,” Rogers-Arellano said. “She’s so compassionate about getting out there in the community; that’s what I love about her.”