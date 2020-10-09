Lincoln photographer creates Art Bus LNK, a mobile creativity studio for youth

Letura Idigima was looking for a bus.
A big bus. A bus that didn’t cost too much. A bus that she could transform into an art studio for Lincoln kids, driving into neighborhoods where kids needed art classes but there were no art classes to be had.
Last October, she found what she was looking for on Facebook Marketplace — a school bus-turned-party bus that never got off the ground.
The Lincoln photographer bought it.
She drove the bus — “It wasn’t too bad, kind of like driving a big SUV” — to her parents’ house.
She set to work. She sanded and refinished the floors. She painted the inside bright-white. She painted the outside bright-white. She found a few art students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney to stencil a mural across the sides: Art Bus LNK.
She installed high-top tables and bought colorful high stools and, in the middle of a pandemic, launched a social media campaign to raise money for art supplies.
And no one who knew the 24-year-old Lincoln Southwest High graduate was one bit surprised.
Sarah Rogers-Arellano remembered when Idigima came up with the idea of free mobile art classes in 2018, when the pair were working together as paraeducators at Lincoln High.
“I said, ‘Go for it,’” Rogers-Arellano said Wednesday. “And the next thing I know, she got the bus.”
A friend from middle school — who runs Hooplah, a small branding/marketing firm — had also noticed what happened after Idigima posted the art bus idea on Facebook.
“Literally, she said, ‘I’m going to buy a bus,’ and bam, there’s a bus,” Avni Srivastav said.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Jazari Kual on the streets with a camera recording a historic summer
Srivastav helped her friend launch Art Bus LNK in April with a social media campaign that attracted thousands of views and shares.
“We had a little TikTok that went viral,” Srivastav said. “And we ended up making five times the amount of our donation goal.”
Working with Idigima has been a dream, she said.
“Because there are literally no problems in her mind.”
Take tables, as an example.
Last month, Idigima thought it would be cool to host a Sip and Paint event for adults at Turbine Flats, where Art Bus LNK is headquartered.
But they needed long tables for the guests to spread out and work, and they didn’t have any on hand.
“So she made these beautiful big tables,” Srivastav said. “She literally made them.”
Idigima did not know how to build furniture. The same way she did not know how to drive a bus.
But she found a DIY plan on Pinterest and headed to Lowe’s.
I’ve seen the pictures, and I can verify: The tables are beautiful.
“I think she just has this elevated level of creativity,” Srivastav said. “What fuels her probably with this art bus is how much she cares about kids.”
And she does care about kids, Rogers-Arellano said.
She remembers when her former co-worker raised money to take dozens of Lincoln High kids to go see “Black Panther” when it arrived in theaters.
She remembers when Idigima started after-school art classes for her special-education students.
She remembers a student who was having a hard time at the holidays, and Idigima went out of her way to help him have a nice Christmas.
“She’s young, but she’s so mature,” Rogers-Arellano said. “She’s so compassionate about getting out there in the community; that’s what I love about her.”
She has a strong family, she said. Close-knit.
Idigima was born in a refugee camp in the west African nation of Benin after her parents fled their home in Nigeria.
She came here as a 2-year-old, graduated from Lincoln Southwest in 2014 and went off to study criminal justice at UNL.
She took a beginning photography class, and it filled her up in a way her other classes didn’t.
“I fell in love with the way I was able to express myself through photos as opposed to words,” Idigima says.
She started photographing landscapes and then gravitated to people. She built a clientele taking family photos and senior pictures. Now, most of her work is weddings. (She loves photographing love.)
And then there is that bus.
The bus has gotten around since she bought it last October.
She drove it to five neighborhoods for “trial” art sessions this summer. She’s been at the mall and in front of Hy-Vee.
She’s collaborated with the F Street Neighborhood Church, bringing the art bus to the area’s weekly farmers market.
There have been art bus birthday parties. (Mobile art classes are free, and birthday parties are by donation, Idigima said. “Whatever the parents can give.”)
Right now, the busy photographer is in the process of applying for nonprofit status for Art Bus LNK, so she can continue to bring art — and the joy of creating — to kids who might not otherwise have the chance.
One more thing.
She has her eye on another project.
“I’m in the process of buying another bus,” she said. “Just to have another outlet for kids.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!