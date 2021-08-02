Lincoln neighborhood creates street mural to slow drivers down

LINCOLN - A Lincoln neighborhood that sees a lot of speeders has created a giant yellow reminder for drivers to slow down.

Residents of the South of Downtown neighborhood painted a street-sized smiley face on the pavement of 11th Street with the phrase “Slow your roll," according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“This was just a low hanging way we could try to slow traffic,” South of Downtown Community Arts Organizer Kat Weise said.

Residents painted the face over the weekend as a neighborly reminder to motorists. The project follows a July 21 crash where a boy was hit by a car on nearby C Street. The boy wasn't hurt, but some kids in the area no longer felt safe biking in their own neighborhood, said Pepe Fierro, a local restaurant owner.

Fierro said he and other South of Downtown residents have been asking the city to put in more safeguards. From A to K streets, there are no stop signs and only one roundabout, which he said is so low that people often drive through it.

The issue is compounded by the fact that Everett Elementary School is in the area, increasing the number of young pedestrians in the area.