Lincoln man won't begin 2021 as newest millionaire

Shawn Cantrell

Shawn Cantrell of Lincoln, finalist to be the first Powerball millionaire of the year.

Lincoln did not begin the new year with a new millionaire.

But it did have a one-in-five chance. Shawn Cantrell was among the finalists in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion -- a second-chance contest with a $1 million prize.

The cameras were on him and the others -- finalists from Pennsylvania, Florida, Indiana and Washington, D.C. -- at the end of ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve," when country singer Jessie James Decker revealed the randomly selected winner.

And it was the finalist from Washington.

Still, Cantrell and the other non-millionaires didn’t end the night empty-handed. Each finalist received $12,500, a 70-inch TV and a karaoke system, according to Powerball.

