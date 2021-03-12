Lincoln man wins Ford pickup after purchasing lottery tickets

LINCOLN - Lincoln man walked into a liquor store to buy beer and walked out with the winning ticket for a new truck.

Darick Seyler won a 2021 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck by playing the Nebraska Lottery's $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. He bought the ticket at the Castle Drive In, 6001 Havelock Ave., and while he was washing his truck down the street, he scratched the tickets and learned he won.

“I stopped, I signed the ticket and put it in the console,” he said. “Then I called the Lottery and put it in my safe. I was so shaky.”

Nebraska Lottery presented the truck to Seyler on Friday. Seyler, who is used to driving Chevrolet vehicles, said he will drive the truck to Colorado for a summer vacation. He hunts and fishes in his free time, so he suspects the truck will be put to good use.

“I guess I’m going to be a Ford guy now.”