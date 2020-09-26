Lincoln man killed in hit-and-run remembered as hard-working family man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Dylyn Fry told her uncle, Victor Melendez II, she would see him this weekend, she couldn't have known it was the last time she would speak to him.

"The last thing I ever said to him was 'I'll see you later,'" Fry said. "I figured I was going to see him that weekend. Obviously, it's the weekend, and he's not here."

Melendez, 41, was killed Monday night after being struck by an SUV in the Belmont neighborhood. The driver, Hani Hadgi, 29, was booked into jail Tuesday and charged the next day with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury or death.

Fry said she met Melendez, known to friends and family as "Oso," when she was about 8 years old after her aunt Teresa Hill became Melendez's partner. Fry said Melendez immediately became a special person in her life, and she looked forward to spending holidays with her aunt and uncle.

"It was our tradition that, every single year, we always spent the Fourth of July together, no matter what," Fry said.

"He would drop by randomly to make sure we were doing OK," she said. "He was that kind of person that was always thinking about you."