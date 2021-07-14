Lincoln man caught with 3lbs of meth on I-80

LINCOLN - A Lincoln man driving back from Omaha was caught with more than three pounds of meth — along with an assemblage of other drugs — after an ongoing investigation led authorities to pull the man over.

Leonard C. Woodrum was driving west on Interstate 80 at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, tailed by investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, according to an arrest affidavit.

In the affidavit, Lincoln Police Officer Samuel Wiarda wrote that Nebraska State Patrol troopers pulled over Woodrum's black 2000 Toyota Camry on I-80 near the Waverly exit, where Wiarda said investigators had "reasonable suspicion" that Leonard was transporting "large amounts of methamphetamine back to Lincoln."

Troopers employed a trained dog that alerted to the odor of narcotics within the Camry, Wiarda wrote. Searching the vehicle's trunk, troopers and investigators with the task force found a bag with 1,469 grams of suspected meth, or more than three pounds, six baggies of cocaine totaling 22.4 grams, several baggies of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD and ecstasy and various unidentified pills.

Investigators also found $16,000 in cash in Woodrum's glove box and an additional $865 on his person, according to the affidavit.