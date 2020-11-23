 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after waving chain saw, yelling racial epithets at neighbor, police say

  • Updated
A 41-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Saturday after confronting a Black neighbor with a chain saw and yelling racial epithets at her, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The woman was entering her apartment building on the 1800 block of North 68th Street at about 1:30 p.m. when she was confronted by fellow resident Daniel Stueck, who began waving a chain saw at her, telling her to get off the property and yelling racial epithets.

Daniel Stueck

The woman ran away from the scene and called the police. Stueck was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats and lodged at the Lancaster County Jail.

