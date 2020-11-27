Lincoln family celebrates thanks-filled day at the end of a long journey to adoption

On the Friday before Thanksgiving, the Konecky family woke up to a celebration in their front yard.
Giant cardboard letters that spelled out HAPPY ADOPTION DAY.
A sign that stretched across the grass from the driveway all the way to the neighbor’s yard. A Spider-Man cutout for JJ and a unicorn for Harlow — the girl who loves to dress up and make believe — and a video game controller and a Fortnite icon for Gram, all of it bookended with hearts and balloons and stars, just in case the message wasn’t clear.
Erin and Tim and the kids posed for pictures in front of their northeast Lincoln home, then headed downtown for a date in Judge Elise White’s courtroom.
They invited a few people to witness the day they’d long waited for, grandparents and aunts and cousins and their caseworker.
They invited more people to watch on Zoom, and 34 of them clicked on the link to tune in.
There were masks in the courtroom and Teddy bears and tears.
“It was very emotional,” said Kelsey Hans, the state child and family services specialist who walked alongside the parents and their son Gram on the path from foster parent to adoptive parents to 5-year-old Harlow and 4-year-old JJ.
“They were my first family,” Hans said. “My first case coming out of training.”
And Friday was the caseworker’s first adoption day.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “But the kids are definitely where they should be. The kids are happy.”
It was a bumpy road, the caseworker said.
There were ups and downs, the adoptive parents said.
There was trauma all around.
Adoption day stories are the rainbow at the end of a long road. Everyone wearing their church clothes. Everyone happy and relieved.
They are bittersweet, too, because family reunification is always the goal when children are taken out of their homes.
Foster parents aren’t perfect.
Erin and Tim had suffered loss after their son Gram was born 10 years ago. One miscarriage and then another before they signed up for foster parent training in 2017.
“I bawled every time I went to one of those classes,” Erin said. “It was so hard.”
And then, before they made it all the way through the thorough training that spring, they found out they were having a baby and, 14 weeks later, they found out that baby boy had a rare syndrome and would not survive.
Spencer weighed 5 pounds when he was born that Oct. 12 and lived 96 minutes, held and loved on by his family.
Months went by as Erin and Tim grieved, but they eventually completed the requirements to become foster parents.
They provided short-term respite care and struggled with the idea of a child coming to stay long-term.
They had a pre-placement visit with two little boys that didn’t work out.
And then in December 2018, Cedars called.
“They were looking for placement for a 2- and a 3-year-old,” Erin said. “We went and met them. We did a lot of sleepovers.”
A month of getting to know each other before Harlow and JJ officially moved in.
Erin and Tim knew they wanted to adopt when they became foster parents. And they also knew the goal of foster care was reunification.
They accepted that.
“We took them knowing it may go that way,” Erin said.
There were monthly visits with Hans, the caseworker. Court dates. Counseling.
“I think we signed up without realizing the full scope,” Erin said. “It was hard, blending a whole bunch of traumatized people together.”
They’d lost a baby. Gram had lost a brother, and now two new siblings with lots of needs had moved in.
“He didn’t get to ease into it with a baby,” she said. “All the sudden, bam, two toddlers.”
Couple deals with infertility: 'It’s OK to be angry that your friend got pregnant, it doesn’t mean you aren’t happy for them'
But they kept taking the next step.
“We had a phenomenal caseworker, a good judge, and the Cedars support person was wonderful,” Erin said.
“The kids came into our home, and we were just smitten with them,” Tim said. “But foster kids are tough. They are tough.”
In training, they learned this: “When foster kids misbehave or do something atypical for kids of their age, they are doing that thing as a survival skill.”
There were tears and tantrums.
“There were nights when those kids were inconsolable for no reason that they could tell you.”
Erin and Tim worked on rules and structure.
“We wake up in the morning. We have breakfast together,” he said. “We go to school. We have dinner. We spend some time together before bedtime. We repeat that.”
Day after day, week after week, they watched the change.
“I wanted to be the stability they didn’t have,” Tim said.
Tim is a database guy at Smart Chicken in Waverly. Erin teaches at Waverly High School. Gram is a fourth grader. Harlow and JJ both go to Montessori school.
Erin is the rule enforcer. Tim is the softie.
“Friday was so emotional. I cried so many happy tears,” he said. “They’ve lived with us for two years; they’ve been a member of our family for two years. The adoption day just changes the legal status of that.”
But there’s a weight that’s gone.
And a spot of happiness in a global pandemic, a good adoption day story for those kids to tell down the road.
“It’s nice because we’ve finally been able to use their new name,” Erin said, “and work on spelling 'Konecky.'”
