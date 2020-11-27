Lincoln East grad in China describes living in a post-pandemic world

“I had no idea it would eventually culminate into anti-mask protests and some of the worst and most divisive partisan bickering I've ever seen from my fellow Americans — which have directly led to some of the worst rates of COVID in the U.S. and the world,” he wrote.

But he’s still living under a major restriction. He likely couldn’t leave the country to return home if he wanted to, at least not for the foreseeable future.

So he still spends hours on the phone with his parents, because now their world is restricted.

“How things have changed,” Deb Hicks said. “The tables have certainly turned.”

She often thinks about the six weeks her son was locked down and how surreal that seemed to her at the time. She didn’t realize then how quickly the virus would envelop the world, and how small it would make it seem.

“I don’t know anybody I talked to back then that thought we would be devastated like we have been,” she said.

She and husband Doug now know several people who have contracted COVID-19, including someone who was hospitalized. Their son in China still doesn’t know anyone who suffered, she said.