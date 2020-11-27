Lincoln East grad in China describes living in a post-pandemic world

Sam Hicks was one of the first Nebraskans locked down by COVID-related restrictions. And now he’s among the earliest to return to a life near normal.
The 2008 Lincoln East High School graduate was in his second year teaching English in Hangzhou, China, when the virus started spreading. He lived nearly 500 miles east of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but the restrictions came quickly.
By early February — when coronavirus was still a foreign word to most Nebraskans — his school shut down. Restaurants and bars closed. Almost overnight, the streets in his city of 10 million emptied, its residents under house arrest.
Hicks was required to remain in his 11th-story apartment, only allowed to leave for a few hours every other day, and only after his hazmat-suited doorman checked his temperature. And even then, he had to wear a mask and sanitize his hands and have his temperature taken again before he could enter a grocery store.
He passed the days and weeks by spending hours on the phone with his parents, who were still living normal lives in Lincoln, trying to fathom what their son was going through 7,000 miles away.
They’d been worried. Hicks had been on vacation in Thailand when the virus hit China, but flew back to Hangzhou just as the city locked down. They hadn’t wanted him to return.
“I felt like he was entering a burning building,” his mother, Deb Hicks, said Monday. “Now we’re the burning building.”
The restrictions in China were severe but short-lived. Not long after Sam Hicks shared his story with the Journal Star in late February, the city of Hangzhou began granting varying levels of freedom to its residents via an app: Get a red, and you had to self-quarantine for two weeks; get green, and you could leave your house at will.
But there weren’t many places to go.
“At first, being allowed out of our apartments was a small, but welcome, victory,” Hicks said in an email this week. “We could go for walks and visit grocery stores whenever we wanted, but everything else was still closed; gyms, bars, coffee shops, and our school were all closed up tight.”
By April, the city started rolling back its mask mandate, requiring them worn in public buildings and on public transport.
In May, Hicks passed his first COVID-19 test — he’s since been tested two more times — and returned to his now-reopened classroom.
“Once school started again, things really began to return to normal for me.”
The city relaxed crowd-size limits and lifted even more of its mask mandate.
In August, he moved more than 1,300 miles from China’s east coast to a teaching job in Kunming, in the warmer, higher and drier south. He still wears a mask on buses and trains and taxis, because he has to, and inside stores. But restaurants, bars and gyms are fully open.
“My daily life is absolutely back to normal now. My new school is back up and in full swing, everything in town is open, and other than wearing a mask when I take a subway or taxi, I don’t encounter many restrictions.”
When he gets together with friends, they talk about how their own countries — the U.S. and U.K. — are handling the outbreak, and why China’s response was effective.
He has a few thoughts. Mask-wearing never became a political issue there, as it is Nebraska and other states. And China keeps strict control over its borders.
But China also drew an early and authoritarian hard line against the virus. And it worked, he said.
“China, by Western (and most) standards, had a very heavy-handed response to this outbreak; I've come to see firsthand the benefit that a strong centralized government can have in times like these.”
He follows what’s happening back home, and he’s disappointed, he said. He knew in February that Nebraskans wouldn’t have accepted the type of lockdowns that swept China.
“I had no idea it would eventually culminate into anti-mask protests and some of the worst and most divisive partisan bickering I've ever seen from my fellow Americans — which have directly led to some of the worst rates of COVID in the U.S. and the world,” he wrote.
But he’s still living under a major restriction. He likely couldn’t leave the country to return home if he wanted to, at least not for the foreseeable future.
So he still spends hours on the phone with his parents, because now their world is restricted.
“How things have changed,” Deb Hicks said. “The tables have certainly turned.”
She often thinks about the six weeks her son was locked down and how surreal that seemed to her at the time. She didn’t realize then how quickly the virus would envelop the world, and how small it would make it seem.
“I don’t know anybody I talked to back then that thought we would be devastated like we have been,” she said.
She and husband Doug now know several people who have contracted COVID-19, including someone who was hospitalized. Their son in China still doesn’t know anyone who suffered, she said.
“He’s the one that’s safe. They locked down for six weeks, and he has lived a normal life since then. And we didn’t, and look at us.”
They follow the rules and recommendations. They wear masks and stay home and social distance; they’ve cleaned every nook, cranny and closet of their home on Cooper Court. They go outside for walks but don’t eat inside restaurants. She’s read 84 books since March.
They’re prepared to forgo holiday meals this year so they don’t have an empty chair at the table next year, she said. They’ve seen their son who lives in Colorado for just a few hours since this started, and it could be months before they see Sam again.
“It’s long and it’s exhausting, and I am heartbroken I don’t see my kids," Deb said. "But I think we can do hard things, and I think this is something hard we have to do.”
