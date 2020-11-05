Lincoln could have state's 'crown jewel' casino, horse track when gambling begins

He believes casino gambling revenue will allow the Grand Island track to attract fuller fields for its live races by holding onto current trainers and enticing new horsemen to run horses in Nebraska with bigger purses.

In the last two years, Fonner Park had focused its efforts on getting historical horse racing terminals installed, an effort that got shot down in court.

The next step to usher in the dinging and flashing of slot machines and chip stacking on blackjack tables rests with Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposed the three ballot measures.

In a statement Wednesday, Ricketts said he had tasked his staff with reviewing the ballot measures and exploring how to proceed.

“Nebraska will respect the will of the people and the decision they made on Election Day,” the governor said.

Initiative 429 authorizes gambling at licensed horse tracks in the state, which also include Ag Park in Columbus and Fairplay Park in Hastings.

Initiative 430 requires the state to set up a gaming commission and harmonize state law with the newly approved gambling expansion.

The governor received criticism for a two-year delay in implementing Medicaid expansion in Nebraska, which 53% of voters approved in 2018.