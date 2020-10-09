Lincoln company to provide state with mobile testing trailers

Even though it doesn't feel like it right now — with summerlike temperatures in the 80s — winter is coming.
And COVID-19 doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon.
That presents a problem for Nebraska's mobile testing operations, especially those set up in tents outside.
Earlier this week, Bryan Health moved its COVID-19 testing site from a tent at its Bryan LifePointe center near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, to a former auto repair shop at Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street so it could have a place more protected from the elements.
Test Nebraska has similar issues, often operating out of tents or, in the case of its Lincoln site, under a parking deck.
But that will soon change.
The state signed a contract last month to buy 10 mobile structures from Pacific Engineering Inc., a small local business that makes products for the U.S. military.
Osie Combs, a retired Navy rear admiral who is the president of Pacific Engineering, said that when the pandemic hit, the company started thinking about ways it could transition from providing war-fighting products, such as components for ships and submarines, to helping fight the war against COVID-19.
Company Vice President Dexter Myers said they looked at the mobile testing sites, most of which are housed in large tents, and realized something better was needed.
"We decided, that's not going to work in December and January," he said.
The result is the Rapid On Demand Portable Medical Platform, a mobile trailer made of lightweight composite materials.
The trailer, which is 8 feet wide by 8 feet tall by 20 feet long, weighs about 3,000 pounds, making it light enough to be transported by truck and unloaded using a standard forklift.
The state is buying five of those, the first of which should be delivered next week. Doug Carlson, the state's chief procurement officer who also runs Test Nebraska, said it will be deployed in north Omaha to offer testing to what is an underserved population.
The state also is buying five larger units that have two garage bays on either side of a small area where health professionals can work.
Carlson and other state officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, Economic Development Director Tony Goins and Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson, got a sneak peek of the trailers Thursday afternoon during a tour of Pacific Engineering's facility at 1074 Saltillo Road.
"I'm excited to partner with a Nebraska company to do this," Carlson said.
That partnership got its start from a chance meeting.
Goins said he met Myers at a business he owns, Capital Cigar Lounge, and, in getting to know him, found out about Pacific Engineering. He talked with other state officials about it, and those discussions eventually led to the state contract.
Combs said all 10 units should be completed and delivered before the end of November.
That will allow state officials to deploy them to places where they are needed to provide a safe and comfortable testing environment that is enclosed and heated.
Beyond the north Omaha site, those haven't been decided yet, Carlson said.
In promotional materials, Pacific Engineering says the trailers can be deployed to rural hospitals, long-term care facilities, correctional institutions, critical industries such as meatpacking plants and even sports venues, where they could be used for rapid testing of athletes and/or fans, Combs said.
They also can be used as sites to provide vaccines for COVID-19 once one is approved and widely available and can be adapted to serve as treatment and isolation wards for communities facing a surge of coronavirus cases.
Nebraska has seen a surge of cases and hospitalizations lately, both in Lincoln and Omaha and in rural areas, setting records for both daily and weekly cases as well as the number of people in the hospital.
"We would love to have COVID disappear," Combs said, "but it's going to be around for awhile."
And even when COVID is under control, "we have to be prepared" for whatever comes next, he said.
While the contract with the state is Pacific Engineering's first for the mobile trailers, it hopes to have more soon.
"We're in discussions with other customers," Myers said, "and not just in Nebraska."
