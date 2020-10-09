Lincoln company to provide state with mobile testing trailers

Company Vice President Dexter Myers said they looked at the mobile testing sites, most of which are housed in large tents, and realized something better was needed.

"We decided, that's not going to work in December and January," he said.

The result is the Rapid On Demand Portable Medical Platform, a mobile trailer made of lightweight composite materials.

The trailer, which is 8 feet wide by 8 feet tall by 20 feet long, weighs about 3,000 pounds, making it light enough to be transported by truck and unloaded using a standard forklift.

The state is buying five of those, the first of which should be delivered next week. Doug Carlson, the state's chief procurement officer who also runs Test Nebraska, said it will be deployed in north Omaha to offer testing to what is an underserved population.

The state also is buying five larger units that have two garage bays on either side of a small area where health professionals can work.