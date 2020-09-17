Lincoln businesses celebrate return of Husker football, turn focus to providing safe place for fans to cheer

In many cases, Lincoln businesses count on the green that rolls in when the Big Red takes the field.
So the news that football will be back this fall drew cheers Wednesday from bar and restaurant proprietors and merchandise vendors, not to mention the public entities that count on revenues from sales taxes paid and parking spaces filled on football Saturdays.
But while the lure of Big Red football is sure to draw thousands of fans back to Lincoln for home games, the details of what that might look like are still not entirely clear.
The Big Ten Conference’s announcement of protocols and procedures for the return of football were still being digested by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Wednesday afternoon.
The health department had been working with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Husker Athletics on plans and strategies to safely allow fans back into Memorial Stadium, but with the Big Ten’s announcement Wednesday that no tickets would be sold to the public, the focus will now shift off campus.
“We’re going to have to pivot and work with our community to ensure we can do this as safely as possible,” said Scott Holmes, who manages the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s Environmental Public Health Division.
“We don’t know how many people will come into Lincoln just because there is a game here,” he added. “A late October game is a lot different than an early September game, so we’ll have to come up with plans that work with various entities downtown.”
Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO Todd Ogden said businesses will have to balance welcoming increased patrons with the health measures in place to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Ogden said many businesses have started utilizing more outdoor space in the last few months, which can help accommodate more customers while keeping people socially distanced.
“We’re excited to celebrate the Huskers in a safe and exciting way,” he said.
Cody Schmick, owner of Kinkaider Brewing Co. and Boombox Social, said space will be a crucial variable for businesses considering how many people they can accommodate on gamedays.
“We’re going to do what we can to maximize our space within the current guidelines,” he said.
Schmick said he plans to broadcast games outside at Kinkaider, which has a large outdoor space. He said he’s hopeful gamedays will bring more people to Lincoln, but is also wary that a lot can change in just a few weeks.
Katy Martin of Hurrdat, which manages the Railyard, said news of games returning is exciting for the Railyard and Lincoln as a whole.
She said the Railyard is looking forward to hosting gameday watch parties, but following COVID-19 precautions will be a top priority.
For now, no fans allowed in Memorial Stadium when Huskers return to the field
Martin said she isn’t sure yet what to expect on gamedays, but anticipates a number of people who want to come downtown to celebrate the return of football, even if they can't attend the game.
“We’re excited to provide a safe spot for those people who do want to come out and watch the game,” she said.
From Nebraska Gift Shop owner Barb Ballard said she hopes gamedays will bring more people into her shop and other downtown businesses.
“We’re excited,” she said. “We’re hoping to see more people come out.”
A 2014 study done by UNL's Bureau of Business Research found NU athletics, as a whole, had a $245.5 million economic impact on the city, supporting more than 3,400 jobs and $87 million in worker income.
The numbers for football alone (based on eight home games, plus the Spring Game) were $44.8 million in spending outside the stadium, supporting $14.8 million in wages.
Those numbers will be muted with fewer games and no tickets sold. UNL won’t allow on-campus tailgating for its four home games this fall, officials said during Wednesday’s news conference, but private lots could become hangouts on gamedays.
With the start of the season still more than a month away, and no schedule yet announced, the health department will have plenty of time to formulate a plan and communicate it.
“In COVID time, five weeks is an extremely long time,” Holmes said.
Public health experts have expressed concern of a fall spike of coronavirus infections, just as the Big Ten’s season takes off. Holmes said the local health department hasn’t made any projections out that far.
“We don’t know what’s going to be happening in October,” he said, but for now, the department is encouraged that the football team can play and some businesses may experience a boost.
“It’s a nice, uplifting thing for many,” Holmes said.
