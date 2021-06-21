 Skip to main content
Lake McConaughy fully booked for July 4th weekend
  • Updated
McConaughy

A lone angler fishes from his boat at sunset in Martin Bay at Lake McConaughy.

 DAVID HENDEE, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas are fully booked July 2-5 for overnight campgrounds, including beach campsites.

Overnight visitors interested in visiting the two western Nebraska reservoirs for the upcoming holiday are encouraged to find alternative lodging. Find local community hotels, vacation homes by rental, cabins and private campgrounds at ILoveLakeMac.com. Visitors should check availability at private overnight accommodations.

Day-use activities, such as fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking and bird watching remain available with no capacity limits. Learn more at OutdoorNebraska.org/LakeMcConaughy.

A Park Entry Permit is required on all vehicles entering the recreation areas, including those with advanced camping reservations.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds visitors that alcohol and fireworks are prohibited at the two park areas.

