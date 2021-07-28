Kearney voters may decide funding on indoor sports center

Talmadge Street runs east and west through the Younes Complex, while Yanney Avenue runs north and south and is on the west side of Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.

Plans call for Talmadge and Yanney streets to be paved to the point where they intersect south of Yanney Park and west of the hotel district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another opportunity would provide money for some operational costs at the sports center.

Morgan said the recent ownership change of the Classic Car Collection makes about $300,000 available annually to devote to operations of the facility. The Visitors Bureau receives revenue from lodging taxes paid by hotel and motel guests and had been using some of that money to subsidizing the car collection. With new ownership, the Visitors Bureau commitment to the attraction has been significantly reduced, making $300,000 available for other uses.

“So moving forward, the key question is what is the process for seeking approval of the project related to the state sales tax turnback?” Morgan said.

The first step would be for the City Council to declare its intent to conduct a special election to ask voters to OK the local funding share of the project, which is to continue the restaurant tax after the debt on Patriot Park is repaid.