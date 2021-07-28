Kearney voters may decide funding on indoor sports center

KEARNEY — Voters soon could be asked if they support extending Kearney’s restaurant tax to pay for a $30 million-$32 million indoor sports facility.
The Kearney City Council took no action, but responded positively following a presentation Tuesday in which a proponent of the facility laid out a variety of arguments supporting the proposal.
“This would be an open facility so everyone has an opportunity to play. ... I honestly don’t think we could build enough (facilities),” said Jon Gardner, a leader among youth sports groups, healthy community advocates and business leaders who are pressing to build the 206,000- to 210,000-square-foot facility. Gardner said Kearney’s current venues are crushed by the many youths and adults participating in sports and leading active lifestyles.
Most of Gardner’s supporters who filled the council chambers — many clad in spandex workout clothing — applauded his presentation. After hearing Gardner, members of the Kearney City Council said they would move rapidly to decide whether to place a funding question before Kearney voters.
City Manager Mike Morgan said state incentives are among the opportunities Kearney could pursue to build the facility — and do so without increasing the local property tax burden.
After hearing Morgan’s outline, council members said Kearney appears to be in the center of a “perfect storm” of funding opportunities.
Morgan said the opportunities are complicated, but Kearney appears to be in a position to tap into them.
He said a state law, LB39, allows state sales taxes collected by hotels and other businesses in a designated district to be used to build the sports complex. To qualify, a business capable of generating significant sales tax collections must be within 600 yards of the complex.
The new Younes hotel and conference center, slated to open on Dec. 15, will generate an estimated $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue — about half the cost to build the sports complex — and there’s land nearby that’s owned by hotel operator Paul Younes.
“Regarding the location, it has to have an eligible facility that will generate the state sales tax dollars,” Morgan said.
Another funding opportunity would be to extend the local restaurant tax. Voters approved the 1% tax on food and soft drinks in 2017 to pay for the $8.8 million Patriot Park in northeast Kearney. The tax sunsets when the baseball and softball complex is paid for — sometime before the end of 2022 — and could generate up to $1.1 million annually toward the sports complex.
Morgan said $2.6 million in coronavirus stimulus funds is available to install water and sewer to the sports complex and along the new paved Talmadge Street and Yanney Avenue.
Talmadge Street runs east and west through the Younes Complex, while Yanney Avenue runs north and south and is on the west side of Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.
Plans call for Talmadge and Yanney streets to be paved to the point where they intersect south of Yanney Park and west of the hotel district.
Another opportunity would provide money for some operational costs at the sports center.
Morgan said the recent ownership change of the Classic Car Collection makes about $300,000 available annually to devote to operations of the facility. The Visitors Bureau receives revenue from lodging taxes paid by hotel and motel guests and had been using some of that money to subsidizing the car collection. With new ownership, the Visitors Bureau commitment to the attraction has been significantly reduced, making $300,000 available for other uses.
“So moving forward, the key question is what is the process for seeking approval of the project related to the state sales tax turnback?” Morgan said.
The first step would be for the City Council to declare its intent to conduct a special election to ask voters to OK the local funding share of the project, which is to continue the restaurant tax after the debt on Patriot Park is repaid.
After declaring its intent for the special election, an application to use sales tax turnback funds would be submitted for state approval. If the state denies the application the council would not pursue a special election.
If there is an election, it’s unlikely it would be before December.
Morgan said submitting the application and conducting the special election are time sensitive issues.
Councilman Randy Buschkoetter, who led Tuesday’s meeting because Mayor Stan Clouse was absent, said he anticipates the council will vote on the election declaration in two weeks.
Councilman Jonathan Nikkila said it’s important that the sports facility be open to the public, not just to the organized teams that could practice and compete there. Nikkila said extending the restaurant tax and creating a sales tax turnback district near the conference center would tap Kearney visitors to help pay for the sports complex. No local property tax would be involved.
“We’re talking about having no new money coming from the citizens of Kearney,” Nikkila said. He noted that a number of similar size cities are pursuing casinos, but Kearney’s plan is family centered.
“Tourism is a competitive industry. If you’re not thinking and growing, someone is going to pass you up,” Nikkila said. He sits on the Kearney Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.
Buschkoetter and City Council members Bruce Lear and Tami Moore agreed with Nikkila.
“We’re all for our families and our youth,” Moore said. Because of the explosive growth in youth and adult sports, she said by the time the sports facility opens, Kearney will need another one.
Gardner said he has spoken with sports organizers across Nebraska and they are excited that Kearney might provide a centrally located venue. He said representatives of Cornhusker State Games and USA Volleyball also are excited about Kearney’s proposal.