JBS fire burns facility roof, halts production for day

GIFD sent an engine back to the scene at about 1:25 p.m. Monday in response to a potential flare-up, but were soon called back to the station.

“It was nothing, so we canceled all our units,” Hale said. “One engine company went out there and put out a little hot spot. We may have that throughout the day.”

The late night call was a “five-alarm” fire, GIFD Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl said.

“That means all available people and all available equipment go to the scene and we have Grand Island rural volunteers come to Station 1 to cover any calls that might happen in the rest of the city,” he said.

The fire still was active 12 hours later.

“It’s been very, very difficult,” Kuehl said. “It’s a large building with lots of concealed spaces in roofs and walls, so they’re having a tough time getting access to them to get them put out.”

The previous day’s crew was switched out and the new day’s crew was continuing to fight the fire at 9 a.m. Monday.

The size of the building made putting out the fire difficult, Kuehl said.