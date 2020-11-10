Jack, Andy Hoffman to talk about cancer struggles on BTN tonight

The Big Ten Network is airing a special program tonight at 8:30 p.m. titled “Andy and Jack,” featuring Atkinson residents Andy and Jack Hoffman.

The program will detail the personal battle with cancer that each of the two Nebraska football fans is enduring, and how Andy, Jack’s father, has leaned on Jack for strength after receiving his own cancer diagnosis this past summer.

Jack Hoffman was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2011 at 5 years old and has undergone various forms of treatment ever since. Around a year after Jack’s diagnosis, Andy and his wife, Brianna, began researching the different types of drugs their son would be taking.

The Hoffmans learned that Jack would be taking a drug that has existed since 1982 and made it their mission to ensure that no other families would have to endure the harsh treatment options that were available to kids with brain cancer. That’s when they started the Team Jack Foundation, which has raised more than $8 million in cancer research.