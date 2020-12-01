Iowa man sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for sexual assault of minor in Fremont

A 26-year-old Iowa man was sentenced Monday in Dodge County District Court to 10 to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Nathaniel C. Dyett pleaded guilty on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor on Oct. 13 after originally pleading not guilty.

On April 30, investigators with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office were notified by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigator that said he had contact with Dyett, who was at a hotel in North Fremont with a 13-year-old runaway girl and admitted to having sexual intercourse.

Upon arriving at the scene, the DCSO investigators were given a room key by Dyett, who was waiting in the parking lot. The investigators found the victim, who said she had told Dyett she was 18 years old.

While giving a statement at the Fremont Police Department, Dyett told the investigators he had picked up the girl the previous weekend to take to the hotel and showed investigators a text message conversation on his phone between the two.

Dyett’s attorney said his client had no criminal history prior to the incident and had taken responsibility and felt remorse for his actions. He also said Dyett had voluntarily driven to give his statement to investigators and obtained an evaluation.