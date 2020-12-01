Iowa man sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for sexual assault of minor in Fremont

A 26-year-old Iowa man was sentenced Monday in Dodge County District Court to 10 to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Nathaniel C. Dyett pleaded guilty on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor on Oct. 13 after originally pleading not guilty.
On April 30, investigators with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office were notified by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigator that said he had contact with Dyett, who was at a hotel in North Fremont with a 13-year-old runaway girl and admitted to having sexual intercourse.
Upon arriving at the scene, the DCSO investigators were given a room key by Dyett, who was waiting in the parking lot. The investigators found the victim, who said she had told Dyett she was 18 years old.
While giving a statement at the Fremont Police Department, Dyett told the investigators he had picked up the girl the previous weekend to take to the hotel and showed investigators a text message conversation on his phone between the two.
Dyett’s attorney said his client had no criminal history prior to the incident and had taken responsibility and felt remorse for his actions. He also said Dyett had voluntarily driven to give his statement to investigators and obtained an evaluation.
Additionally, Dyett’s attorney said his client’s family was outside the courtroom in the hallway to show support for him.
However, District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall called the charge a “serious offense,” as Dyett was twice the victim’s age.
“You’ve been successful in your young life: degree, good career, law-abiding citizen,” he said. “However, this is conduct that cannot be excused, ignored or swept away. It’s important for us as a society and this court to protect minors, and that’s what happened here.”
Dyett was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on each of the two counts to be run concurrently together. He was given credit for 214 days previously served and must serve at least five years.
Upon his release, Dyett must also register as a sex offender.
