Inmate dies at Madison County Jail

An inmate at the Madison County Jail died Wednesday morning, and a grand jury will be convened to investigate his death.

Jose Rivera was found around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, with the death appearing to be of natural causes, according to a press release from county attorney Joseph Smith.

While cautioning that the investigation is ongoing, Smith said Rivera’s death does not appear to be related to COVID-19. But because Rivera died while in custody, Smith has asked the Norfolk Police Division to investigate and a grand jury will be convened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Omaha, and family members have been notified of Rivera’s death.

“Again, this death appears to be attributable to natural causes,” Smith said in the press release, “but the steps that I have taken are necessary for us to comply with the statute and our obligation to Mr. Rivera’s family.”

Rivera, 43, was being held on charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of heroin and tampering with physical evidence. He had pleaded not guilty on all charges.