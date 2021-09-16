Husker Harvest summit talks about bold future for Nebraska agriculture

GRAND ISLAND — Cool weather and cloudy skies greeted visitors for the first day of this, the 44th year of Husker Harvest Days, as they wandered the site marveling at the array of technologically advanced farm and ranch equipment.
Each year the farm show displays the latest in technology that is making Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers more productive and efficient in feeding the world.
To celebrate the ever increasing technological sophistication of agriculture, Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the Nebraska Ag Technology Summit Tuesday at the show’s site, which is southwest of Grand Island.
The summit featured a host of speakers on a variety of themes, such as agronomic technologies, precision ag technologies and bio-economic advancements.
“We wanted to highlight the great work that we are doing here in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “We are a leading agricultural state — in part, because of the innovation that is going on here.”
He said the purpose of the event is to highlight new advancements in ag technologies and how these technologies are opening new markets for American agriculture, building rural economies, and addressing environmental imperatives to drive greater sustainability throughout the ag value chain.
The event also highlighted Nebraska leadership in these ag technologies that have significant sustainability effects.
“We want people to know that agriculture is really exciting, it is high-tech and innovative and we want young people to get into the industry,” Ricketts said. “That is why we focus on the next generation of farmers and ranchers and talk about the cool technology and increased productivity. It is how we feed a growing world. I can’t think of a more noble mission.”
Whether it is the use of drones on the farm, automated equipment, sensors, GPS or computers, technology is helping to improve agricultural production each year. Last week, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2021 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.8 billion bushels, up 1% from last year’s record production.
The governor said the summit was a great opportunity for people attending Husker Harvest Days to hear about groundbreaking technologies that are emerging and some that already are displayed on the HHD grounds this year.
For the last 44 years, Husker Harvest Days has been on the edge of showing the public the latest agricultural technology.
One of the things highlighted at the summit, Ricketts said, is “how Nebraska is a leader in agriculture and how technology is improving agriculture.”
He said the continued advancement in agricultural technology is also creating new career opportunities for young people. During HHD, hundreds of FFA chapters from throughout Nebraska and surrounding states visit the three-day show to learn more and see firsthand these new agricultural technologies.
“One of the things that we know from the USDA is that we will have about 57,000 job openings in agriculture and related fields over the course of the next several years,” Ricketts said.
But to fill those 57,000 jobs, he said, there will only be about 35,000 graduates.
“We need more young people to come into agriculture,” Ricketts said.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be production agriculture. It could be working on these technologies and improving what we are doing.”
In 2017, Ricketts signed the Bioscience Innovation Act into law to incentivize investment by innovative start-ups here in Nebraska. Administered through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), he said, the Bioscience Innovation Act provides 1:1 matching grants to early-stage, high-growth biotech companies. State agencies are working to encourage ag tech innovation.
As an example, Ricketts said the DED, in partnership with Invest Nebraska, launched the Combine incubator program at Innovation Campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in October 2019. The combine supports high-growth entrepreneurs in food and agriculture.
“We are trying to encourage young entrepreneurs to develop technologies that are going to help our farmers and ranchers to be more productive and effective,” he said. “It will allow us to feed a growing world and be technological leaders.”
HHD is an international showcase of center pivot technology, 80% of which, Ricketts said, was developed in Nebraska.
The 2017 Census of Agriculture reported total U.S. irrigated cropland at 58 million acres. Nebraska had the most irrigated land among all U.S. states, with 8.6 million acres of irrigated cropland, accounting for 14.8% of all irrigated cropland in the country.
At HHD, Ricketts said, the public has an opportunity to view the latest in irrigation technology developed by Nebraska companies that improve the efficiency of getting water and other inputs to the crops when they are needed.
He said improved technology is also helping farmers adopt more sustainability practices that minimize or eliminate agricultural pollution and maintain natural resources, such as soil and water, that are vital for generations to comes.
Because of improved agricultural technologies, Ricketts said, “Our farmers are using less water to grow more crops. We are using less resources to raise more meat. Our farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists as they are continuously looking at ways to increase productivity and maintain the land.”
