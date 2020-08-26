Headbutting an officer lands Fremont man in prison

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to two years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary at the Dodge County District Court for headbutting an officer in July.
Levi Barnes pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree assault on an officer, a class 3A felony. He also pleaded no contest to a count of resisting arrest, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge Geoffrey Hall accepted Barnes’ pleas and found him guilty of each count, sentencing him to two years for the felony charge and one year for the misdemeanor charge to be served concurrently. He was also given credit for 46 days previously served.
Barnes was also sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision after his release. He is currently on post-release supervision in Lancaster County.
On July 9, Fremont Police Department officers were called to assist Barnes’ probation officers on a detainer on his current post-release supervision case, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said.
“Probation contacted the defendant that day, and the defendant was intoxicated from alcohol, which was in violation of his post-release provision quarter,” she said. “The probation officer had signed off on a probation detention order.”
FPD officers arrived at 14th and Platte streets, where they found Barnes walking away from probation officers. After being ordered to stop, he ran away and was caught a block away.
Barnes continued to resist arrest, requiring officers to use “substantial force,” Beamis said. As he was being walked to a cruiser, she said Barnes then turned his head and headbutted one of the officers, “causing pain and a large welt on the officer’s forehead.”
“The defendant was then taken to the hospital for medical clearance, where he continued to be belligerent to hospital staff as well as police officers,” Beamis said.
Prior to Barnes’ sentencing, Hall told him that the court takes violence toward officers very seriously.
“Number one, I’d tell you don’t come back to this county,” he said. “Number two, regardless of where you go, you’d better show respect for law enforcement going forward.”
Barnes was previously sentenced to two years in prison in 2018 for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
