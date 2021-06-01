Hastings ice cream parlor with special-needs workers hopes to expand

“They deserve a place where they can feel confidence in the service they are providing,” she said. “I know there are not many places that are willing to hire special-needs individuals. It thrills them to no end that they can provide a service that people really want to have. I mean, who doesn’t love ice cream?”

While there are certainly special challenges associated with special-needs employees, Donna said it mostly comes down to identifying which duties they are able to accomplish.

“You have to keep an eye on some of them,” she said. “Some have a hard time scooping, so we try to find things that are easier for them. Everybody takes turns doing the tables and general cleaning.

“When we first opened, customers started calling us the happy place, because they said if you weren’t happy when you came in you would be when you left. They (employees) are more than willing to serve and are so very proud of the job they do.”

Donna recalls fondly how ice cream parlors were considered destination locations when she raised her family here decades ago. Apparently, she’s not the only one with a heart for those with special needs and fondness for a cherry on top.