Grand Island priest Jim Golka appointed to bishop

Sheridan said he was happy with the appointment.

“Bishop-elect Golka has already shown himself to be not only a skilled administrator, but also a man of prayer,” he said in the release. “I believe that he will serve the people of this diocese very well.”

“This announcement is bittersweet for our diocese,” the Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, said in a statement. “While we are losing a fine priest here in Grand Island, it is cause for much rejoicing for the Church in the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Truly, it is a cause for celebration here in the Diocese of Grand Island, as well. Bishop-elect Golka is the first priest of the Diocese of Grand Island, in the history of our diocese, to be named bishop.”

Retired Bishop William Dendinger “and I offer ‘Fr. Jim’ our heartfelt congratulations and fraternal support. Likewise, we congratulate all in his family as they are especially honored by his appointment as bishop today,” Hanefeldt said. “Please join me in offering fervent prayer and fraternal support for Bishop-elect Golka in this time of transition in his life. May our Blessed Mother comfort him and may St. Joseph strengthen him for all that lies ahead.”

Golka’s ordination as bishop is scheduled for late June.

The Diocese of Colorado Springs serves a territory that spans 10 central and eastern counties of Colorado. The diocese consists of more than 170,449 Catholics in 39 parishes and missions. The diocese and its parishes provide religious education and formation to more than 9,259 students.