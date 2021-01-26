Grand Island men identified as victims in Saturday's Madison County fatality

Two Grand Island men were killed in an accident late Saturday afternoon on Highway 81 near Madison when roads became hazardous because of ice.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk on Monday identified the men killed as Dario Garcia Tercero, 25, Grand Island, and his passenger, Rosilio Renato De Pas, 26, Grand Island.

They were in a southbound Chevy conversion van that lost control on black ice at about 5:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The van slid sideways into the center median and then into the northbound lanes.

The van then overturned on to the passenger side and was struck by a northbound Chevy Colorado pickup driven by Tristan Bierman, 22, Madison, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bierman was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with nonlife-threatening injuries and later released.

The sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol issued warnings on Saturday that black ice was creating hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service reported freezing drizzle and light snow that began late afternoon and continued through about 10 p.m.

Highways into Norfolk were completely covered with ice, as were many of the highways around the region. Sidewalks and parking lots were covered or partially covered with ice late Saturday and Sunday.