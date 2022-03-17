Students ask Nebraska lawmakers to acknowledge climate crisis

Lincoln student Alex Hamric pleaded with Nebraska lawmakers to, at a minimum, recognize the impacts of climate change, but the 14-year-old was doubtful that his words would hold any weight.

Hamric was one of five individuals who, during a hearing Wednesday, advocated for the Natural Resources Committee to advance a resolution (LR102) for the Legislature to acknowledge that the world is in a "climate and ecological crisis" that was caused by humans and that lawmakers have a "moral obligation" to take steps to mitigate the crisis.

"It is the smallest step you can take in the right direction," Hamric said.

The committee did not vote on the resolution.

According to States At Risk, a project studying the effects of climate change across the United States, Nebraska is projected to see a 70% increase in widespread summer drought by 2050. The state currently averages about 15 days at dangerous temperatures each year. By 2050, that average is expected to rise to 40 days.

Students attending Prairie Hill Learning Center south of Lincoln drafted LR102, which was introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed a hearing on the resolution at the time. Since then, Wishart said, several of the students involved have graduated.

Teacher Jordan Hope said the resolution started as a class project studying climate change and how laws are made to mitigate it. Eventually, she said, schoolwork wasn't enough to satisfy some students.

"It's not enough to write fake bills and resolutions when real change needs to be made," Hope said.

Hamric, who first testified before senators when he was 12, said he thinks most lawmakers regard this resolution as a learning experience for students, rather than a real piece of legislation. Most lawmakers won't listen to anyone under the age of 25, he said.

Of the eight-member committee, only Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha asked the students any questions. Cavanaugh asked Willa Hamric, Alex's twin, if she had any suggestions for what the Legislature could do to combat the crisis. Willa suggested the state expand on its wind energy potential rather than relying so much on oil.

Wishart noted that lawmakers are currently debating how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding, including a proposal to use $150,000 to update a 2014 climate change report by University of Nebraska scientists.

In total, five people spoke in support of LR102. No one spoke against it, although Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, chair of the Natural Resources Committee, said there were four written submissions against the resolution, as well as one in support.

Wishart encouraged committee members to back the resolution as a way to support younger generations that will feel the heavier effects of climate change.

"Give me the chance to have a future," Alex Hamric said.